Donate diapers, get free admission to Grand Rapids Children’s Museum on August 11

One in four families in West Michigan are living in poverty. While government assistance helps with food, it doesn't cover the cost of diapers.

Fox 17 Morning Mix is teaming up with the Great Start Parent Coalition of Kent County to meet the need of these families by hosting a Diaper Drive on Friday.

On Friday, August 11 the community is invited to bring diapers to the Grand Rapids Children's Museum. For every package of diapers donated, that person will get one free admission to the museum.

Diapers of all sizes will be accepted, including packages of diapers that are already opened and unused.

The museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be accepting donations at the door.

Morning Mix co-hosts Leigh Ann and Todd will be there too, so be sure to stop by and say hi!