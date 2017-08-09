Grand Rapids elects two city commissioners

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids will likely have two new city commissioners starting in 2018.
Kurt Reppart notched just over 52% of the vote in the 1st Ward and avoids a run-off election in November. Any candidate getting over 50% of the vote in the primary, automatically wins, as stated in the city charter. He replaces Dave Shaffer who is leaving office due to term limits.
In the 2nd Ward, Joe Jones received 2,998 votes, which is 50.6% of the total. Tami VandenBerg received 1,961 (33.1%) and Michael Farage received 965 (16.3%) Since the race was close to 50%, the results are still being certified.
