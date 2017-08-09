× Grand Rapids tech company announces expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A West Michigan company that makes radio frequency identification (RFID) labels, tags and package is expanding in Grand Rapids.

The Right Place, Inc. and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced that eAgile Inc. will grow by about 50 new positions and will invest about $4.3 million in capital in expanding their company at 1100 Hynes Avenue, along US-131, in Grand Rapids. The Michigan Strategic Fund is contributing a $300,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant to the project.

“eAgile continues to run at full speed in Grand Rapids, so we are excited to expand here and continue to provide world-class products from our city, “said Bob Vorpagel, CFO, eAgile, Inc. in a press release.

The expansion will include new and additional machinery and equipment to help the company grow. The company says that the demand for RFID tags and software is growing.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said in a press statement that she is thrilled about eAgile’s growth and that the city is becoming a “technology hub.”

