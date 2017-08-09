‘Hilton Beach Rattler’: Couple spots massive rattlesnake at South Carolina beach

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Sharks, jellyfish and now… rattlesnakes?

Rattlesnakes are apparently something else to fear in the ocean after a Virginia couple vacationing at Hilton Head saw a large one wash ashore last week.

Jonathan and Lindsay Wiles were taking a walk along Port Royal Plantation Beach when they saw the massive serpent slithering along the beach, WNCN reports.

On Aug. 1, Jonathan posted a video of the rattler on Facebook.

The caption read, “Our morning rattle snake friend. Sorry, couldn’t resist posting. The rare Hilton Head Beach rattler lol”

In just a week, the videos have nearly three million views.