Ionia County woman pleads guilty for trying to hire a hitman

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill the father of her children entered a guilty plea in court Tuesday.

The Ionia County Prosecutor’s Office confirms that 29-year-old Kristina Johnston pleaded guilty but mentally ill to solicitation of murder.

Johnston was arrested in November after Ionia County law enforcement officials received a tip on her intentions. She met with an undercover officer posing as a hitman. Afterwards, police executed a search warrant on her home and arrested her.

Dashcam footage obtained through the Freedom of Information Act shows Johnston talking with the officer for nearly 30 minutes before committing to a transaction.

The penalty for solicitation of murder is life or any term of years, according to the prosecutor. As part of her plea agreement, she will be sentenced to serve between 5-15 years in prison.