Ionia County woman pleads guilty for trying to hire a hitman

Posted 9:56 PM, August 9, 2017, by

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill the father of her children entered a guilty plea in court Tuesday.

The Ionia County Prosecutor’s Office confirms that 29-year-old Kristina Johnston pleaded guilty but mentally ill to solicitation of murder.

Johnston was arrested in November after Ionia County law enforcement officials received a tip on her intentions. She met with an undercover officer posing as a hitman. Afterwards, police executed a search warrant on her home and arrested her.

Dashcam footage obtained through the Freedom of Information Act shows Johnston talking with the officer for nearly 30 minutes before committing to a transaction.

The penalty for solicitation of murder is life or any term of years, according to the prosecutor. As part of her plea agreement, she will be sentenced to serve between 5-15 years in prison.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s