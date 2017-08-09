Man trying to exterminate beehive sets self on fire

Posted 11:32 PM, August 9, 2017, by , Updated at 11:35PM, August 9, 2017

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A man accidentally caught himself on fire trying to exterminate an underground beehive.

Wednesday, Cass County deputies report a 46-year-old man from Dowagiac set himself on fire while trying to destroy a beehive in the 28000 block of Middle Crossing Road. A neighbor was able to put out the fire on him. He was airlifted to the hospital for burn treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

