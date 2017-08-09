× Mayor Pro Tem of Lowell resigns

LOWELL, Mich. – The Mayor Pro Tem of Lowell announced his resignation Wednesday after coming under fire for comments he made on a website.

Alan Teelander announced that he will resign his position as of midnight. He was elected to a 4-year term in November 2015 and would have served until January 2020.

The City Council has to act upon the resignation at their next meeting, which is Monday, August 21st. The City Council would then have 30 days to appoint someone to finish Teelander’s term.

Teelander came under fire this week for comments he made in an article by the Great Lakes Beacon defending the name of Lowell’s historic riverboat, the Robert E. Lee.

Lee was the commanding general of the Confederate Army during the American Civil War.

Mayor Mike DeVore said in a press statement: “I consider Alan Teelander a friend, however, Alan did what he believed was in the best interest of the City of Lowell. Alan loves the City of Lowell and I am supportive of his decision. I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”