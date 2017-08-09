Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Catching a movie in downtown Grand Rapids is still in the works, but the project has been scaled back a bit.

Developers recently changed their plans, and the Downtown Development Authority will hear the new proposal today.

The Studio C Movie Complex is set to cost $140 million and will be located south of the Van Andel Arena. It will include retail and residential spaces, with 98 apartments and a 140 room hotel.

There will also be a 900 space parking ramp that the developer would own, with the city leasing 300 spaces for seven years.

The new plan also needs approval from the City Commission and the state for a low interest loan.

2. Tribute on the Grand is looking for volunteers!

For the second time, Founders Brewing Company and Fox 17 are teaming up to host the party, which raises money for Grand Rapids Whitewater’s effort to restore the river through downtown.

The free event is set for August 19 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, featuring several tribute bands, food trucks, and Founders beer.

The event needs volunteers ages 21 and up to help with set up, tear down, and pour beer.

To sign up, click here.

3. Restaurant Week Grand Rapids kicks off today with 12 days of delicious dinning in and around the city.

New this year, there are over 25 participating locations offering a lunch option. Lunch includes two courses for $14.

Most of the 76 restaurants feature a three-course menu for $28 per person, or three courses for two people for the same price.

This is the 8th year for the event, with $1 for every meal sold goes to the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education Student Scholarship Fund.

4. Alcohol can be put in a flask, in a glass, and now in a toothpick.

A luxury toothpick maker has come out with flavored toothpicks, including alcohol. Canadian entrepreneur, Peter Smith, is behind ‘Dane Sone’ toothpicks.

They come in six flavors: Bourbon, Single Malt, Ginger Honey, Lemon, Mint and Cinnamint.

A four bottle pack starts at $25.

Typically, toothpicks are cheaply made, but centuries ago that wasn’t the case. They were made with gold and silver for royalty.

5. Good news for beer drinkers, there has been several studies that show beer may help reduce the risk of many chronic health conditions.

Other studies show that beer may combat inflammation, but it doesn’t stop there. The silicon in been may help increase bone density too.

The one thing that all the studies appear to agree on is that people will only see these benefits if they drink in moderation. That means no more than two drinks a day for men, and one for women.