New computer app enables wildlife reporting from the field

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A new computer application enables Michigan residents to help conserve fish and wildlife by reporting what they see while out in the field.

The Eyes in the Field app replaces 15 separate forms that the state Department of Natural Resources previously used to gather this kind of information.

Chief technology officer Tom Weston says the DNR relies on the public to assist with fish and wildlife monitoring. He describes the app as a “one-stop shop” where citizen scientists can share their observations.

It includes forms for reporting on diseased wildlife, tagged fish, mammals such as cougars and feral swine, fish such as sturgeon, birds such as wild turkeys, and reptiles and amphibians.

The app will work on any device, including smartphones, tablets and desktop computers. It’s available online here.