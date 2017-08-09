Serious crash reported in Sparta Township

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Crews are responding to a serious crash near Sparta.

The crash happened in the 11000 block of Long Lake Drive, which is between 14 Mile Road and 15 Mile Road.

Kent County dispatchers tell FOX 17 that a vehicle rolled over and struck a tree. At least one person is pinned inside. It is unknown how many people were in the vehicle.

AeroMed has been requested by emergency crews.

We have a crew heading to the scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.