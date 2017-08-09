Wine Down Wednesday: Braganini Reserves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tired of drinking the same type of wine over and over again? St. Julian Winery has a wide variety of wines to choose from, especially when it comes down to creating their own line of wines like Braganini Reserves.

The Braganini Reserves are a selection of drier white wines, bursting with a variety of flavors. Nancy from St. Julian brought a few of those wines with her on the Morning Mix:

BR Blanc de blanc- A dry sparkling drink with lemon, citrus, and Bartlette pear flavors. BR Chardonnay- A dry white wine blend of creamy and refreshing. BR Late Harvest Vidal blanc- A sweet white wine accented by flavors of pineapple chutney and honeyed Iychee.