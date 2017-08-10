Bailey and James celebrates 2 years
To celebrate their 2 year anniversary, Bailey and James is showing some appreciate to their shoppers, with sips and treats, favors for the first 50 people
and $12 build-your-own succulent bar is back! (while supplies last) The event is Saturday, August 12 from 10-6pm at 51 1/2 E. Bridge St. in Rockford. For more information, click here.
