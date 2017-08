Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Dozens of local restaurants are offering special dishes and deals all for this year's Restaurant Week GR.

It's the largest year ever with more than 75 restaurants participating and 25 new locations including the new City Built Brewing Company.

You'll be able to experience 3 courses for $28 and at some restaurants two people can dine for $28.

New this year several spots are also offering lunch now giving you two courses for $14.