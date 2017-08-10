Former WMU coach Fleck awards Minnesota player scholarship for his work off the field

When he was head football coach at Western Michigan University, Coach P.J. Fleck was well-known for the creative way he awarded full scholarships to players he believed deserved special recognition.

Now at the University of Minnesota, Fleck has done it again.

The "Row The Boat" Culture is all about serving & giving!! Congrats to @JustinJuenemann on EARNING his scholarship!! https://t.co/fguiiyt5tY — P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck) August 9, 2017

In a video on the football team’s Facebook page, Fleck finds a creative way to award a full scholarship for the senior year of a player who hasn’t even seen playing time. Instead, Fleck recognized kicker Justin Juenemann for his contributions off the field, especially in connection with the local children’s hospital.

“I’ve never seen anybody serve and give more than that guy, who is not a star player,” Fleck told the players. “He could easily not do it, and nobody would say anything.”