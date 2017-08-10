Keep your carpets like-new with these cleaning tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are your carpets and upholstery filthy from dirty pets, hyper children, and everyday life during the summer?

Randy's Carpet Care, voted "Best of the Best" by readers of the Holland Sentinel for 14 years, can help make your carpets look almost as clean as they day you bought them.

Jeremy Strickland, Marketing Director from Randy's Carpet Care, says that their method is much more efficient than trying to clean up extreme stains and excessive amounts of filth out of the carpet yourself.

When attempting to clean a stain out of the carpet yourself, over-the-counter chemicals are "one size fits all," meaning that the chemical is used for every type of stain like coffee, wine, or another liquid. Whereas Randy's Carpet Care uses cosmetic treatments for different stains on carpet; they go through every nook and cranny to make sure all the filth is out of the carpet, giving it that like-new look and feel.

Randy's Carpet Care recommends in order to keep the carpets looking clean, vacuum as often as you can. Jeremy says the most common problem they see in homes is visible traffic paths on carpet from constant dirt build-up, damaging the carpet. Vacuuming not only keeps the carpet clean, but makes it last longer along with getting rid of bacteria, germs and allergens.

For homes with hardwood floors and carpet, put a run on the hardwood floor to capture the dirt before walking onto the carpet. It's important to point out that this method is not recommended for all carpet homes. Jeremy says that if a rug is put on top of carpet, the weight from your feet will rub dies from the rug into the carpet, staining the carpet (which is what you're trying to avoid.)

Following these tips will keep the carpets in your home feeling soft and new, but for those tough stains and big clean up jobs, call the professionals at Randy's Carpet Care.

Randy's Carpet Care is located at 131 Coolidge Avenue in suite 2 in Holland.

To schedule an appointment and to find a phone number for your area, visit randyscarpetcare.com.