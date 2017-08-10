× Man in custody after police chase, standoff shuts freeway

LUNA PIER, Mich. (AP) — Police say a man has been taken into custody after a chase and standoff that closed Interstate 75 in southeastern Michigan near the Ohio state line for several hours.

Michigan State Police say there were no injuries to the man, police or anyone else in the standoff, which ended late Thursday morning.

Police say the chase started near the Detroit suburb of Pontiac and ended near the Monroe County community of Luna Pier. Police stopped the vehicle, but said the man refused to surrender and might harm himself or others. They negotiated with him for several hours.

State police say that during the chase the man used Facebook live to make threats toward officers and at least one gun was recovered. The freeway shutdown snarled traffic in the area.