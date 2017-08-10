× Muskegon man claims $1M Mega Millions prize

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The Muskegon man who won $1 million in the Mega Millions lottery has come forward and claimed his prize.

Michigan Lottery officials say that Paul Kuharevicz, 56, matched the five white balls drawn in last Friday’s Mega Millions game.

Kuharevicz told the lottery that he was on his way home from a business trip when his flight from Chicago was cancelled. He rented a car and drove back to Muskegon, and then drove back to work to get his bike. On the way, he stopped at Ladd’s and Company on Henry Street and bought a lottery ticket. His son texted him the next day because he had heard someone had won $1 million at Ladd’s.

“I’ve always told my wife if I win the Lottery then she can retire,” said Kuharevicz in a release from the Michigan Lottery. “She been a teacher for 28 years, but next year will be her last year teaching.”

Kuharevicz picked up his winnings in Lansing on Wednesday. He told the lottery he plans to pay off their home, buy a new bike, and invest the rest.

Mega Millions next drawing is this Friday and the jackpot is now $382 million.