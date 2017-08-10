× New operator to move into Alamo Theater in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo auditorium will be getting a new movie theater operator.

The Kalamazoo Community Planning and Development office announced that AMC Theatres applied to move into the Alamo Theater in Kalamazoo. The permit for the move was issued on August 1.

The Alamo Drafthouse announced they were leaving the theater in February and officially left in April. Fans of the location had made efforts on social media to keep the theater open.

We’ll have more from Kalamazoo on later editions of FOX 17 News.