Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Muskegon was state runner-up in divison 3 last season.

This season the Big Reds return 3 on the offensive line and average over 300 pounds there.

Muskegon will look to use that big line to their advantage in 2017.

Jason Hutton and Bret Bakita spent some time with the Big Reds at practice.