Residents, exotic pets escape overnight fire without injury

Posted 7:24 AM, August 10, 2017, by

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Two people — along with several exotic pets — managed to avoid injury in a house fire early Thursday morning.

It happened at a home on Locust Court in Muskegon. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were seen coming from the home. Officials at the scene say two residents escaped safely. There were, however, a handful of exotic pets in their cages that were still inside.

Between the residents’ initial escape to safety, and the efforts of the firefighters, all pets were saved: two sugar gliders, a chinchilla, and what was described as a unique kind of turtle.

A cat also walked out of the home unscathed on its own.

There is no word yet on a cause.

