U.S. cargo ship runs aground in Northern Michigan waterway

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — All passengers on a U.S. cargo ship traveling to Brevort are safe after the vessel ran aground.

The incident occurred just before midnight on Wednesday on the St. Marys River north of Sugar Island.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, there are no signs of pollution coming from the stable, grounded vessel.

Until the ship’s company, Grand River Navigation Inc., comes up with a safe salvage plan the waterway will remain closed to other commercial vessels.