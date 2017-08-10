“Uncover your fear,” new season of AHS to take place in Michigan

MICHIGAN — A sea of clowns, a Harlequin masked face emerging from the depths, and an exposed brain resembling a bee hive, the new season of “American Horror Story” may be the most terrifying yet — and it will be hitting closer to home.

Director Ryan Murphy announced that the new season “AHS: Cult” will take place in Michigan.

Michigan — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 21, 2017

Murphy revealed to a fan on twitter that the season will take place somewhere in Michigan, but the exact location has yet to be divulged.

In an 11-episode season, creators announced the theme of this season will focus on the 2016 presidential election. How the clowns, bee hive and cult factor into that theme, hasn’t been revealed.

“ASH: Cult” is set to premiere in September with the first episode titled “Election Night.”