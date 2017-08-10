Wyoming mayor hosts community bike ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Wyoming Mayor Jack Poll led about 40 bicyclists on a community ride Thursday evening.

The ride started at Monelli's on Byron Center Avenue near 56th Street and went to the Kent Trails. From there, the cyclists turned north on the trails to 44th Street. The riders stopped for ice cream at the trail head at 44th Street.

There were giveaways of bike safety materials, and community members were also able to meet local fire department and police personnel.

This is the second year of the bike ride with the mayor.