YMCA giving away school supplies to kids at ‘Back to School Bash’

The kids may feel down because school is going to start up again soon, but don't let that stop them from having a great time the rest of the summer. Celebrate the last days of summer with a bang while also helping children in need at the YMCA's Back to School Bash on Friday.

On Friday, August 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the YMCA will be a giant playground for kids, full of free activities, art projects, games treats, face painting, music, and more.

Volunteers will also be giving out kids' school supplies for kids whose families can't afford them. The supplies will be given out to children going into preschool through 8th Grade while supplies last.

For families that don't need these supplies, the YMCA encourages you to bring any school supply donations such as backpacks, pencils, notebooks, and pens to contribute to the giveaway.

The David D. Hunting YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is located at 475 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest in Grand Rapids.

For hours, programs and more, call (616)-855-9622 or go to grymca.org.