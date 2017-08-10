Zeeland West preparing for tough schedule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND, Mich -- Zeeland West Head coach John Shillito said the schedule his team played last season was the most difficult they've played since his staff took over the program in 2005.

The Dux will play the same schedule this season, non-conference games with Cedar Springs, Mona Shores and West Catholic and then the OK Green which saw 5 of the 7 teams qualify for the playoffs in 2016.

"I think the green has become probably one of the two or three best conferences of our size anywhere in the state of Michigan" Shillito sais. "We've also got a non league schedule that is very challenging so for us it is a nine game season."

The last 3 times Zeeland West did not win a state championship, the following season they are 41-1 with 3 state championships.