GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is dead after being shot in Grand Rapids early Friday morning, and police are still looking for a suspect.

It happened at around 12:20 a.m. near 800 Dickinson St. SE. Officers on patrol in the area had heard multiple gunshots ring out. They would end up locating a 21-year-old victim inside a car. He was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting, and police have no information on possible suspects.