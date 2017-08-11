Adopt a new BFF at ‘Seize the Dog Days’ event on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Humane Society of West Michigan is looking for a forever-home for Friday's Friend, Marcel.

Marcel is a 3-year-old Shepard Hound mix who's great on a leash and loves treats!

If Marcel isn't the right fit for your family, check out the dogs that will be available for adoption at the Seize the Dog Days event on Saturday. Stop by Orvis located at 1954 Breton Road Southeast in Grand Rapids to play with some furry friends, and maybe even go home with one!

The event will be happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on Marcel or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.