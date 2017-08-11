Back to School Bash – Saturday

Posted 5:09 PM, August 11, 2017, by

The Heartside Health Back to School Bash is Saturday, August 12, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 359 S. Division.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s