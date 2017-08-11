Crash involving car, bus closes one lane of US-131

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are on the scene of an unknown crash in Plainfield Township involving a car and a bus.

According to police, it is unclear whether the car was stationary or traveling the wrong way when it collided with the bus on US-131 northbound near 10 Mile Road.

It is reported that the bus wasn’t carrying any passengers at the time of the incident.

Michigan State Police are investigating this crash and injuries of those involved are unknown at this time.

The right lane and the off ramp to 10 Mile Road are currently closed.

