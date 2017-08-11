Crash involving car, bus closes one lane of US-131

Posted 5:30 AM, August 11, 2017, by , Updated at 05:57AM, August 11, 2017

Photo Gallery

Inline

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  Police are on the scene of an unknown crash in Plainfield Township involving a car and a bus.

According to police, it is unclear whether the car was stationary or traveling the wrong way when it collided with the bus on US-131 northbound near 10 Mile Road.

It is reported that the bus wasn’t carrying any passengers at the time of the incident.

Michigan State Police are investigating this crash and injuries of those involved are unknown at this time.

The right lane and the off ramp to 10 Mile Road are currently closed.

Stay with FOX 17 on air and online for updates regarding this incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s