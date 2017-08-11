Four members of GR Veterans Home discharged for selling cigarettes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Four members of the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans have been discharged from the home because they were suspected of selling non-taxed cigarettes.

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) announced Friday that they were alerted to the accusations last fall. Michigan State Police began investigating the situation in January 2017. The MVAA said in a press statement:

“MVAA was recently informed by the State Police that its investigation had concluded, and the matter will be turned over to the Attorney General’s office for review. The resulting actions by the Home have now been taken. The individuals were informed both orally and in writing of their intended dismissal and also advised of their rights to appeal, according to the GRHV policy. Arrangements are being made for the discharged members to be transferred for safe placement in accordance with the GRHV policy. The agency will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed.”

The MVAA has also warned other residents at the home of the state laws on selling tobacco products.

The four people being discharged from the home have not been identified.