How to manage your employer plan

When starting a new job, one of the difficult discisions employees have to make is what to do with their employer plan. From 401Ks to 401Bs to SMP500s, people tend to seek advice on where they should invest their money.

Michael Markey Jr., co-founder and owner of Legacy Financial Network, explains how to wisely invest your money into these accounts using stable and growth dollars.

For more information on how you can fireproof your finances, visit www.legacyfinancialnetwork.com or call 1-855-LFNETWORK.