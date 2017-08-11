‘Jersey Shore’ gang reuniting for an E! special Aug. 20

Snooki from 'Jersey Shore' arrives on the red carpet for the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles, California, on April 13, 2014. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

NEW YORK (AP) — Gym. Tan. Laundry. Repeat.

The cast of “Jersey Shore” is doing it all again for a special on the E! Network.

“Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore” brings that rambunctious gang back together for the first time in five years to gossip about one another’s relationships, past hijinks and the pop-culture hit that has bonded them forever.

Snooki, JWoww, Pauly D, Mike The Situation and Sammi Sweetheart are all onboard for a fist-pumping drive down memory lane.

It airs Aug. 20.

