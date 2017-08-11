Man charged in Holland bank robbery

HOLLAND, Mich. — A 57-year-old man is charged in a Thursday robbery at a Holland bank.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Patrick Keasey of Holland Township was arraigned Friday on one count of bank robbery.

Keasey is accused of robbing the West Michigan Community Bank, 82 Douglas Ave., just before noon on Thursday.

He allegedly implied that he had a weapon during the robbery. No customers were inside the bank at the time.

Authorities say Keasey was arrested later Thursday at Pigeon Creek Park in West Olive.