Michigan prisons bar lipstick kisses on mail, homemade cards

Posted 4:38 PM, August 11, 2017, by , Updated at 04:39PM, August 11, 2017

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — New rules at the Michigan Department of Corrections ban inmates from receiving mail with homemade greeting cards, perfume or lipstick kisses.

The rules going into effect Oct. 1 also require mail to be written in blue or black ink or lead pencil. The policy also forbids stickers, including address labels.

Department spokeswoman Holly Kramer tells the Detroit Free Press the rules are aimed at banning contraband from entering prisons. She says drugs can be circulated in thin strips and concealed under a sticker or other items.

Doug Tjapkes is president of Humanity for Prisoners in Grand Haven. He says inmates and their families oppose the new rules.

Brenda Bradley of Novi has sent perfume-scented letters to an imprisoned friend. She says such personal touches are a “basic human right.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s