Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 11

1. Flu season may be several months away, but health officials say kids should be vaccinated now before school starts.

The CDC says that the flu vaccine can take two weeks to start protecting kids against the virus, so now is the ideal time to get it.

Saturday, Meijer is offering vaccines in all of its locations across the Midwest. They have walk in services from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There’s no co-pay depending on the insurance plan.

2. There’s only a couple days left at the Kent County Youth Fair.

The annual fair in Lowell has been going on for more than 80 years featuring rides, games, and of course, plenty of animals and a variety of attractions.

At 1 p.m. the rabbit agility and obstacle course will be going on, and then at 8 p.m. things wrap up with the family line dance.

The fair officially ends Saturday night at 11 p.m.

3. A man from Muskegon is waking up a millionaire this morning, and it’s all thanks to a missed plane flight.

Paul Kuharevicz won Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, taking home a $1 million prize.

Paul says he rented a car to drive home after his flight from Chicago was canceled. Once he got to Muskegon, he stopped at Ladd’s and Company on Henry Street and bought a ticket.

Paul said his son later texted him to check his ticket, after hearing a report that the winning ticket was purchased at Ladd’s.

Paul says he plans to pay off his home, buy a new bicycle, then invest the fest.

He also promised his wife that if he ever won, she could retire from teaching. He says next year will be her last year.

4. A closed theater in Kalamazoo is getting a new life.

The Alamo Drafthouse announced their closure back in February, and officially shut down in April.

The City Planning Office says it just issued a permit to AMC Theaters to move into the location on Portage Street.

The company says that it plans to remodel the building, but there’s no word on when it will open.

5. Speculation is growing in the area about the upcoming season of American Horror Story for one reason: it’s going to be set in Michigan.

The new season is going to be called “American Horror Story: Cult.” Creator Ryan Murphy says that it will take place shortly after the 2016 election.

Now, fans are trying to guess the connection between Michigan and the election. Some think it’s because of Michigan’s key role as a battleground state.

Murphy hasn’t released any other details, except that the new season will premiere on September 5.