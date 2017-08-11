One person dead in wrong-way crash on US-131

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead following a crash on US-131 at 10 Mile Road.

Michigan State Police say a 65-year-old woman apparently turned down the wrong ramp from 10 Mile and was going south on northbound US-131 when she struck a tour bus head-on. She was killed in the crash. The bus was unoccupied.

The crash happened between 4:30 and 5:00 a.m.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

The ramp and all lanes of US-131 have been reopened.