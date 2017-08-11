The goal of A Pleasant Dog is to let people know how they can prevent dog bites in their home and in the community and especially by preparing the family dog for arrival of a new baby and with the recent dog bite tragedies locally. At APD, they strive to be good community members by helping teach safety around dogs.
Some statistics:
- The odds that a dog bite victim will be a child are 3.2 to 1. (Center for Disease Control and Prevention )
- Severe injuries from dog bites is highest for children ages 5 to 9 years.
- Three quarters of dogs involved in bite incidents belong to the victim's family or a friend.
- The majority of dog attacks (61%) happen at home or in a familiar place.
- Source: http://www.safetyarounddogs.org/statistics.html
How can they help?
- We offer individual training sessions for those families in need, but we also offer and have an upcoming event to help parents expecting babies or with new babies prepare their dog for the transition. September 23 at 1PM at A Pleasant Dog. Cost is $10 and your attendance at our workshop can be converted to a credit off training with APD.
- Teaching dogs which behaviors are expected of them when babies and kids are introduced to the home together is key to success.
- As children grow, and especially once they start to crawl and toddle, it's important for parents to closely monitor and understand canine body language and prevent dog bites. Dogs may be wonderfully tolerant for a long while showing stress subtle signals, then finally be pushed behind their limits. Climbing on, pinching, grabbing food or toys, are frequent triggers for bites even if tolerated before.
- Number one thing we want parents to know is to NEVER CORRECT A GROWL. A growl is your dog's ultimate warning that it is uncomfortable, and if you punish or correct the growl, the dog will skip to biting. If your dog shows any signs of discomfort or anxiety or aggression around your child, please consult with a certified professional dog trainer or veterinary behaviorist.
