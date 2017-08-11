× Police: Construction trailer, batteries stolen from SW Michigan construction site

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating the theft of a trailer and other materials from a construction site.

Police were called to the 10000 block of Millers Mill Road in Constantine Township about 6:00 a.m. Friday. A trailer that was used to store tools had been stolen. Thieves also reportedly took batteries from an excavator and a bulldozer, as well as other building materials.

The theft happened sometime between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 6:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Anyone with information should call Michigan State Police at 269-558-0500.