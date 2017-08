Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL, Mich -- The Lowell seniors are 30-1 in their high school football careers, that one loss coming to Walled Lake Western in the division 2 state semifinal game last November.

The Red Arrow seniors are used to winning and are hoping to continue that this fall.

Senior quarterback Davd Kruse and head coach Noel Dean joined Bret Bakita and Jason Hutton at practice to discuss the upcoming season.