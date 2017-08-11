× Teen injured while riding bike in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen is in good condition after she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle near the intersection of Butternut Drive and 144th Avenue in Holland Township on Thursday night.

According to police Pamela Billingsley, 56, was traveling eastbound on Butternut Drive when she came to the stop before proceeding through the intersection. Bicyclist Makayla Rodriguez, 17, was traveling southbound on 144th Avenue and continued through the crosswalk when she struck by Billingsley’s vehicle.

The teen was thrown from her bicycle and sustained injuries. After being treated on scene, Rodriguez was transported to the hospital where she is good condition.

Billingsley wasn’t injured in this incident.