GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Emergency crews are responding to a truck crash Friday along northbound US-131.

Grand Rapids Police say the truck crashed into the median along northbound 131 near Leonard Street.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured. Traffic is slowed in the area.

Michigan State Police are also responding to the crash.

This is a developing story.