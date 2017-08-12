5th annual HERO walk to honor Kentwood Navy SEAL killed in Afghanistan

Posted 4:36 AM, August 12, 2017

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Dozens of people expected at East Kentwood High School Saturday for the fifth annual David Warsen Legacy 5K Run and HERO walk.

Warsen,  a Kentwood native and Navy SEAL,  was killed in action back on August of 2012 while serving in Afghanistan.

The event helps to honor those who gave their life for our country and those who are still serving.

The run starts around 10 a.m., ending with a balloon send off and a party at Peppino’s on Kalamazoo avenue after.

Proceeds will go to fund care packages to other Navy SEALS as well as youth soccer scholarships.

