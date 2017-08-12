Charlottesville car crash suspect ID’d as 20-year-old Ohio man

Posted 9:07 PM, August 12, 2017, by , Updated at 09:58PM, August 12, 2017

Mug shot of James Alex Fields

CNN — The suspect being held in a Virginia jail in connection with a deadly crash near a scheduled rally of white nationalists has been identified as James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio, according to Superintendent Martin Kumer with the Albermarle-Charlottesville County Regional Jail .

Fields is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.

One person died and 19 were injured Saturday when a car rammed a crowd of counterprotesters gathered to oppose a “Unite the Right” rally of white nationalist and other right-wing groups.

