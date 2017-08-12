Fallen GRPD officer honored during 10th annual softball scholarship game

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Dozens of future officers took to the baseball field at Wedgewood Park Friday for the 10th annual Officer Kozminski Memorial Scholarship Softball Game.

The event benefits the Officer Robert A. Kozminski Scholarship Fund. Officer Kozminski, who worked for the Grand Rapids Police Department, was killed in the line of duty more than 10 years ago.

Organizers and fellow officers say the game is an important reminder to both veterans and newcomers to the law enforcement field.

The goal was to raise $1,500, but we are still waiting to hear how much was raised.

