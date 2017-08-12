× Father arrested after shooting off round at his home with children inside

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating after a fight between a wife and her husband ended with a gun shot being fired inside their home.

Police were called to the 1st Block of Eagle Street around 2:15 a.m. Saturday and found damage inside the home from the single gunshot.

The man, only identified as a 41-year-old from Battle Creek, was arrested for assault with intent to murder and several other firearm related violations.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

If anyone has any additional information, please contact Calhoun County Central Dispatch Authority or Silent Observer.