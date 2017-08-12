× Funeral arrangements set for Sparta teen killed in crash

WEST MICHIGAN — The family of a young girl killed this week in a car accident has set funeral arrangements and services for her loved ones to say their final goodbye.

Mya Jane Turoski, 16, died Wednesday after police say she lost control of her vehicle and struck a tree along Long Lake Drive near 14 Mile Road in Sparta Township.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 14 at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Life Church, 3233 10 Mile Road NE in Rockford. Friends may meet with the family on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the Funeral Home and on Monday from 10 a.m. until service begins at 11 a.m.

Mya’s family says she loved music, art, cooking and spending time with her loved ones.

“I would come home from working at night and there’d be gourmet meals and baked goods ready for me,” her mother Kim said. “She had spunk and she didn’t let people walk on her, but if there was anyone that needed help she was the first one to jump in to help.”

Those who wish to make memorial contributions can do so to the Noah Project, 5205 Airline Road in Muskegon.

Police say Mya was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash. They’re still investigating exactly what caused her to go off the road.