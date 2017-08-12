‘No Hate’ rally in West Michigan follows violence in Virginia

Posted 10:42 PM, August 12, 2017, by , Updated at 10:46PM, August 12, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich - A rally held late Saturday evening in Kalamazoo, denouncing the violence that transpired at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

FOX17' s Rebecca Russell spoke with one of the rally organizers in Kalamazoo, and has more in the video above.

1 Comment

  • Kevin Rahe

    With white supremacists on one side and Black Lives Matter – which isn’t primarily about racism but rather uses race to promote an unrelated agenda – on the other, there is no place for me to stand in this matter. Some of what people on both sides say is right, but we need a more reasonable voice that points out that confederate monuments and flags aren’t a contemporary sign of disdain for anyone but that on the other hand removing them won’t eliminate the divisions between people that obviously do exist today.

    Reply