Police searching for gas station armed robbery suspect

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly robbed the Phoenix Quick-Stop early Friday morning.

Deputies were called to the gas station, around 8:45 a.m. Friday after a man entered the store with a handgun, demanding money from the cash register.

The suspect then allegedly held the cashier at gunpoint. She tried to deny his request, but ended up complying, according to police.

An unknown amount of cash was taken and the suspect then fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Impala. The car is supposed to have heavy front end damage on its right side and tinted windows.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as wearing dark blue pants, black shoes, a light-blue hooded sweatshirt, a ball cap with a camouflage brim, and some type of black mask that covered the lower portion of his face.

If you know anything about this armed robbery, you are being asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 657-3101, Crime Stoppers 1-800-342-7867, Silent Observer (269) 343-2100 or your local Police Department.