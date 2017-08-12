‘Rust N Dust Steam and Gas Show’ in Zeeland this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND, Mich. -- If you are looking for something fun to do for the entire family, check out the third annual 'Rust N Dust Steam and Gas Show' this weekend.

Saturday's festivities will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will include a tractor pull, face painting for the kids, and even a mud race for all ages.

There will also be a plane show with the West Michigan Aerobats. The night will end Saturday with a live band.

Tickets to get in are $5 for adults, kids 12 and under get in free. Parking is also free.

If you can't make it today, there is a lot planned for Sunday and admission is free. The last day of the show kicks off with a pancake breakfast at 9.am. followed by a pedal pull.