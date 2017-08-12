× Woman arrested after man shot in head at campground

EVERETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dispute ended in a man being shot in the head.

Deputies say they were called to the Twinwood Campground around 11 p.m. Thursday night for a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids and was last listed in stable condition.

Police say the other person involved in the shooting left the scene before they could arrive but they later tracked down Cassandra Murphy, 44, of White Cloud, and she was taken into custody.

Murphy has not been charged in the incident but was wanted for questioning.